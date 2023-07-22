St Andrew man charged with brother's murder

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the stabbing death of his brother during an argument at home in St Andrew.

He is Jonathan Davis of Nicholson Square, which is located in the Delacree Housing Scheme.

Dead is 33-year-old bearer Shawn Palmer.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 16.

The police report that about 1:20 p.m., Davis and Palmer were at home when an argument developed between them.

During the altercation, Davis reportedly used a knife to stab Palmer in the upper body.

Palmer then ran from the house in a bid to seek assistance, however, he collapsed.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

A report was made to the police and Davis was arrested.

He was later charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

