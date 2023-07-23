Gun found in bag at Mount Salem bar, man arrested

The police seized a Glock 26 pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight .40 rounds of ammunition at a bar in Mount Salem, St James early Sunday morning.

It is reported that about 1 a.m., lawmen on patrol conducted a search of a business establishment in the area, where the firearm was found in a bag.

One of the patrons who claimed the bag was subsequently arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

