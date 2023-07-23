Man charged over fatal Hanover gun attack

The police in Hanover have charged a man in relation to the shooting death of a security guard and the injury of another in a car along the Shettlewood Main Road in Ramble earlier this month.

Thirty-five-year-old Steve McDonald of Land Top in Chester Castle is charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and wounding with intent.

The charges are in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Dwayne Barnes, a security guard of Awful Gully, Bickersteth in St James.

The attack occurred on Thursday, July 06.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about midday, Barnes was a passenger in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car when armed men pounced upon them.

It is alleged that McDonald was among the group of men who opened gunfire at the vehicle killing Barnes and injuring another man.

An investigation commenced and McDonald was arrested and charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

