Two nabbed in St Elizabeth attempted bar robbery

Quick action by the police in St Elizabeth led to the arrest of two men following an attempted robbery in Braes River on Sunday.

The police report that about 3:45 a.m., the complainant, who operates a bar, was alerted that his establishment was being broken into.

They say he went to make checks and was met with gunshots from hoodlums travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle.

The men managed to flee the scene.

The police were alerted and shortly after intercepted a Toyota Corolla motor car operating as a 'pilot' vehicle near where the shooting occurred.

The driver was taken into custody.

Shortly after, a team of officers intercepted the Toyota Voxy motor vehicle in Elim district in the parish.

On the approach of the law enforcement officers, the gunmen opened gunfire.

The police returned fire, however, two men managed to escape.

The third assailant was subsequently apprehended.

Both men were arrested and the two vehicles were seized pending further investigations.

