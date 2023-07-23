Woman killed, three injured in Westmoreland two-bike collision

Three people were injured and one killed in a motorcycle crash in Bluefields, Westmoreland this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Kimesha Myrie of Auldayr in Bluefields.

The collision occurred on the main road in Belmont.

Reports from the Bluefields police are that about 3:40 a.m., two motorcycles, a grey Cobra CG200 and a Champion 150, were travelling in the same direction when they collided after both drivers lost control.

All four persons were flung from the motorcycles and sustained several injuries.

They were taken to hospital where Myrie, who was a pillion on the Cobra motorcycle, was pronounced dead.

The others were admitted.

