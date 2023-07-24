Int’l telemedicine group to host Caribbean-focused digital health conference in Ja

The International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (ISfTeH), driven by its mission to increase the benefits of digital health around the globe, will host the Caribbean’s inaugural digital health conference, ‘Telehealth: Caribbean Connected’.

The conference, slated for three days, August 18 to 20, 2023, at the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall Hotel, Montego Bay, St James, is expected to provide insights into digital health best practices, success-driven business models, and effective strategies for healthcare privacy and accessibility.

Along with supporting partner, the Catalyst Health Innovation Forum, which is Novamed’s ecosystem-building venture, the conference will present the best practices for telemedicine as a ‘Caribbean Connected’, and will offer an ideal platform to foster discussions around the sustainability, cost-effectiveness and practicality of digital healthcare.

“Digital technologies are revolutionising the way we diagnose, treat and monitor patients. It’s now vital for healthcare professionals across the region to collectively explore these burgeoning opportunities and evaluate ways of incorporating digital healthcare into their practices,” shares medical doctor and founder of Novamed, Dr David Walcott.

Telehealth: Caribbean Connected is set to assemble a broad array of stakeholders including international and regional health officials, CEOs, healthcare executives, physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals and community health organisations. It represents a singular platform for all invested in healthcare to intersect, engage and create synergies.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Caribbean Connected’s list of international guest speakers includes Michael Castorino, senior global executive of HP (formerly Hewlett Packard); Eric Bacon, president of AMD Global Telemedicine; Dr Frank Anthony, minister of health of Guyana; and Milton Chen, CEO and founder of Vsee. Local leaders and stakeholders include Fitzgerald Mitchell, CEO of The University Hospital of the West Indies; Dr Minerva Thames, dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI Mona; Dr David Walcott, CEO Novamed and interim CEO of Medical Associates Hospital; and Dr Bradley Edwards, senior medical officer at May Pen Hospital.

“In this post-pandemic world, the ISfTeH is playing a pivotal role in facilitating the connections and networking required to achieve sustainable integration of digital health into the global healthcare ecosystem to expand access to care and improve health outcomes,” said Dr Michele Griffith, president of the ISfTeH.

Through initiatives like the Caribbean Connected conference, the ISfTeH continues to foster global partnerships and stimulate dialogue, positioning itself as a leader in the realm of digital health. Digital healthcare IS healthcare.

“Caribbean Connected is more than an event; it’s a transformative movement poised to revolutionise the digital health industry in the Caribbean,” said Walcott.

ISfTeH serves as a global resource for knowledge and access to experts in the digital health space. Over its illustrious 26-year history, the International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth has been instrumental in driving forward global digital health transformation, achieving unparalleled reach across 110 countries and territories over time.