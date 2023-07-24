JFJ wants Golding to retract 'dangerous' voting comment

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is calling for Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding to retract remarks he made about voting at a political meeting.

During a party meeting on Sunday, Golding urged all People's National Party supporters in East Rural St Andrew who voted in the 2011 general elections to vote in the next polls, continuing that "even some who not alive, you know if dem can deal with it, no problem.”

JFJ says the remark is dangerous given its implication for electoral fraud being both endorsed and called for.

“As the country seemingly enters an election season, we urge leaders to be circumspect in their utterances.”

JFJ is also calling for the government to advise which state agency has assumed the role of political ombudsman.

Donna Parchment Brown's appointment ended last November.

