JLP calls for Golding to retract comments regarding dead voters

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is calling for Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding to retract statements he made on Sunday which the party says seem to encourage the casting of ballots in the name of deceased voters.

In a media release on Monday afternoon, the JLP described the comments as reckless and alarming, arguing that they amount to the promotion of electoral fraud and pose a grave threat to the integrity of Jamaica's democratic process.

"Jamaica has made significant strides in securing free and fair elections, fostering a transparent and accountable electoral system that upholds the principles of democracy," Dr Horace Chang, General Secretary for the JLP, stated. He added that the opposition leader's comments raise "serious concerns about his commitment to our nation's democratic values."

"Jamaicans should be deeply disappointed, though not entirely surprised, by the Opposition's apparent desperation to seize power at any cost, even if it means compromising the institutions that form the backbone of our state. This pursuit of power must not come at the expense of our democratic ideals," Chang stressed.

Chang emphasised that the JLP is calling for Golding to retract his statement and unequivocally disavow any support for electoral fraud.

"The gravity of his words cannot be underestimated, and it is crucial that public trust in our electoral system remains intact," Chang said.

