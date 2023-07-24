Man fatally shot by police in Portmore identified

The St Catherine South police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an alleged confrontation with cops in Newland, Portmore last Friday.

He is Xavier McLean, 35, unemployed, of a Newland address.

His identity was ascertained today.

The police report that about 10:45 p.m. on July 21, cops were on patrol along Weetom Lane in Newland when two men were observed acting in a suspicious manner.

The men reportedly ran and were pursued by the cops.

The men reportedly brandished guns and opened fire at the police.

The police took evasive action and a shoot-out ensued.

After the shooting subsided, a search of the area was conducted.

McLean was found slumped over the back of a car with a Beretta Storm pistol loaded with a magazine containing seven rounds of .40 cartridges in his possession, according to the police.

The injured man was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

