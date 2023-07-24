PNP announces Patrick Peterkin as its East Rural St Andrew representative

The People's National Party (PNP) has announced attorney Patrick Peterkin as its representative for East Rural St Andrew.

He will contest the seat against current Member of Parliament Juliet Holness in the next general elections.

The announcement was made by the president of the PNP, Mark Golding, on Sunday night during a party meeting held on the grounds of Donald Quarrie High School in the constituency.

Golding said Peterkin was the right man for the moment and urged persons living in the East Rural St Andrew constituency to vote for Peterkin and remove Holness from office.

“Everybody, mek up unu mind! Work has to be done. It not going happen so. We have to mek sure seh every Comrade who voted for the People's National Party in 2011 and delivered the victory, if they're still alive, dem affi go vote fi Comrade Patrick Peterkin when the election call. And even some who not alive, you know if dem can deal with it, no problem,” Golding said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Peterkin is no stranger to the East Rural St Andrew constituency as he assisted former MP Damion Crawford, when he contested the seat and was the chairman of the Forward with Damian Crawford campaign.

Crawford is now the campaign manager for Peterkin.

“Patrick Peterkin was a central figure in helping me to deliver to you, but you see this man is a competitive man. In 10th grade, me and him a do RE (religious education), I get 94 [per cent]. He went to the teacher and him never stop until him get 94.5,” Crawford said.

“He had to be better! So I know that what I did was 94, but what he will do, will be 94.5… That's why when him seh him want East Rural, I say, 'I know weh yu wah do enuh! Yu wah betta mi!” he said.

Crawford said Peterkin was also central to all the plans he had while he was member of parliament for the constituency.

-Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.