Police constable on murder charge to return to court November 28

A plea and case management hearing has been scheduled for November 28, in the Home Circuit Court, for Constable Clayton Williams, who is accused of shooting a man to death in 2017.

The date was scheduled on Friday when Williams appeared in court where his bail was also extended.

In the meantime, the defence and the prosecution were ordered by Justice Vinette Graham- Allen to have discussions before the hearing to determine whether full disclosure has been made and whether any of the statements can be agreed on.

They are also to decide on the mode of the trial and the estimated length of time.

Williamson, 45, was charged with murder following an incident on January 12, 2017 in Seaview Gardens in which Shaquille Morris was killed.

It is alleged that Morris and another person were walking along Pacific Boulevard, Kingston 11, when Williamson and another policeman accosted and searched them.

It is further alleged that Williamson had his service revolver pointed at Morris who stood with his hands in the air and shouted, "Offica, me nuh have nutten pon me. Me clean."

Immediately afterwards, the other person heard an explosion and saw Williamson take a step back and Morris fall to the ground.

Williamson allegedly shot Morris a second time while he was on the ground. The injured man was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Attorney John Jacobs is representing Williams.

- Tanesha Mundle

