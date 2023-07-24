Sentencing postponed again for man who robbed entertainer KipRich’s apartment

The sentencing of Kemar Jones, who pleaded guilty to breaking into the home of dancehall entertainer Kiprich and stealing money and jewellery, has again been postponed.

The St Catherine Parish Court today heard that his social inquiry report is still outstanding.

Parish judge Jacquline Wilcott then set the sentencing hearing on July 28.

Jones pleaded guilty in March to housebreaking and larceny.

The court was told that about 10:45 a.m. on March 11, the entertainer's home in Portmore, St Catherine, was broken into by Jones.

A Rolex watch valued at US$15,000, a gold chain valued at US$12,000, and sunglasses valued at US$450, along with US$15,000 and CAD$300 in cash were stolen.

Jones was subsequently held after some of the stolen items were recovered in downtown Kingston.

An investigation was launched, which led to Jones being arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

