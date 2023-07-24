Young Jamaica condemns Golding's comments on dead voters as encouraging electoral fraud

Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the Jamaica Labour Party, has strongly condemned comments made by Opposition Leader Mark Golding regarding persons who are not alive voting in the next general elections.

During a party meeting on Sunday, Golding urged all People's National Party supporters in East Rural St Andrew who voted in the 2011 general elections to vote in the next polls, continuing that "even some who not alive, you know if dem can deal with it, no problem.”

Young Jamaica says "Golding's inflammatory statements are counterproductive and serve to incite hostility and weaken the integrity of the electoral system our society worked hard to achieve."

President of Young Jamaica, Rohan Walsh, argues that Jamaica has long abandoned that type of politics.

"This is election fraud," Walsh states, arguing that the fact the PNP president made the comments on a platform "shows that his leadership is not in the best interest of Jamaica."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He says all thoughtful Jamaicans, including private sector and civil society groups, must condemn Golding's comments.

"We have worked diligently to build a free and fair electoral system where we can guarantee one man, one vote. The idea that the leader of a major political party in Jamaica seeks to undermine that process should disqualify him from office," Walsh states.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.