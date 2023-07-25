Ambassador Marks on diplomat US visas

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, has revealed that Jamaican diplomats serving in America have been denied visa extensions in the past.

Her statement comes amid reports of a “diplomatic row” between the two longstanding allies stemming from Jamaica's rejection of a US policy to grant diplomatic privileges to same-sex spouses of accredited personnel assigned to the US Embassy in Jamaica.

According to reports, the US retaliated by not extending the diplomatic visas of Jamaican diplomats serving in America.

But Marks, in a release, said the two matters are not related.

She said the non-renewal of diplomatic visas for some Jamaican diplomats is a result of a new policy the US implemented in 2019, which took effect in 2021.

Under this new policy, diplomats from all worldwide bilateral missions to the US will be accredited for a maximum of five years and are expected to depart the USA thereafter.

“Over the past two years, we have requested a few extensions, and some were denied. The fact is that the USA gave two years' notice of this policy change, and many persons who were or will be affected have been here for well over five years,” she said.

“Such long-term stays in the US were never the intent of these work visas when they were issued, so this policy is an effort by the USA to return to the diplomatic accreditations' original intent. As a government, we agree and respect this policy position.”

The policy does not apply to Chief of Mission, the Chargé d'Affaires, or the Deputy Chief of Mission.

Marks said the request for Jamaica to extend privileges and immunities to same-sex spouses of diplomats was received on June 20.

This request was forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the recommended response, in keeping with Jamaican laws, was made and sent to the US State Department on July 5.

“Based on the foregoing, and the timeliness of the response, it is clear that the request by the United States was not ignored and contrary to reports no 'second demand' was made,” she said.

“Let me also use this opportunity to advise that Jamaica's leaders have not been snubbed in any way, shape, or form by the United States,” she added.

News reports reveal that Prime Minister Andrew Holness was recently forced to enter the US without the usual benefits afforded heads of government and other diplomats.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson confirmed that Holness took an irregular route through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at an airport in Florida.

However, she said it was due to an internal error within the Jamaican embassy and not because of any supposed impasse between the nations.

Meanwhile, Marks also addressed claims that a request made by the US Department of State to have Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States removed or to immediately leave the USA before the end of the year; or immediately upon the expiration of her diplomatic visa.

“As Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, I shall return home to Jamaica at the appropriate time in keeping with my contract or at the behest of my government,” she said.

- Sashana Small

