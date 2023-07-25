Dancehall veteran Mad Cobra on cocaine and gun charges in US

Veteran dancehall entertainer Mad Cobra was today arrested and charged in Florence County, South Carolina in the United States on cocaine and gun charges.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office says the Jamaican man, whose given name is Ewart Everton Brown, 55, was stopped for speeding.

It says deputies gained reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and requested a consensual search of his Black BMW SUV.

During the search, two kilogrammes of cocaine were located along with a Beretta nine-millimetre pistol, according to the sheriff's office.

Brown, who is of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida address, was subsequently arrested and charged with drug trafficking and weapon possession and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

