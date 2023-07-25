Full Text | PNP objects to proposed extension of DPP's tenure, threatens court action

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is strongly objecting to what it says are plans by the Andrew Holness-led Government to seek the House of Representatives' approval this afternoon for an extension of the tenure of Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn.

The PNP says if the Government proceeds with this course of action, it will be seeking legal advice with a view to taking the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Llewellyn was granted a three-year extension in July 2020. She was due to retire in September 2020 at age 60.

Double-murder convict Mervin Cameron filed a suit in February challenging the legality of the DPP's extension, contending that she has been acting in the post illegally for the past three years.

A ruling is expected in the matter by July 31.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, in a media release on Tuesday, the PNP said it has learnt that the Government intends to bring a Bill to Parliament to amend the Constitution to facilitate a further extension of her tenure.

"The People's National Party vehemently objects to the move by the government as it raises serious concerns about democratic governance and the principles of constitutional reform," it said.

The PNP is calling for the Government to reconsider its approach.

Full Statement:

It has been brought to our attention that the Andrew Holness-led Government intends to bring a Bill to Parliament today to amend the Constitution in order to facilitate a further extension of the tenure of the incumbent Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Paula Llewellyn.

The People's National Party (PNP) vehemently objects to the move by the government as it raises serious concerns about democratic governance and the principles of constitutional reform. The PNP wishes to place the following on the record:

1. We strongly object to the decision to amend the Constitution to facilitate the extension in office of any existing individual office-holders.

2. Despite the fact that the Constitution requires consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in relation to the appointment or extension of the tenure of the DPP, there has been no consultation with the Opposition whatsoever on this proposed constitutional amendment.

3. The tabling and passing of such a Bill in the House of Representatives on the same day, will preclude due consideration and properly informed debate on the matter, and is an abuse of democratic governance and the Government's parliamentary majority that is more in keeping with autocratic rule.

4. The DPP is a constitutional office, and there is a Constitutional Reform Committee in place that is considering reforms to the Constitution. This constitutional amendment totally sidelines that Committee, as the Committee, has not been consulted or had any discussion on this matter. The Opposition with therefore have to reconsider its participation on that Committee, if the Government proceeds with this course of action.

5. Furthermore, If the Government proceeds with this course of action, the Opposition will be seeking legal advice with a view to taking the matter to the Constitutional Court to challenge what is a serious aberration, and to seek a declaratory judgment as to the proper interpretation of the Constitution in this matter.

The PNP calls on the JLP-led government to reconsider its approach and uphold the principles of transparency, democratic governance, and respect for established constitutional procedures.

We urge the government to engage in meaningful consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including the Opposition, and to refrain from exploiting its parliamentary majority for decisions that can have far-reaching consequences for the integrity of our democratic institutions.

The Opposition remains committed to upholding the Constitution and protecting the democratic values that our nation holds dear.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.