Gov't, opposition clash in Parliament

The House of Representatives descended into chaos Tuesday afternoon after government legislators Daryl Vaz and James Robertson sought to reprimand Opposition Leader Mark Golding for comments made on a political platform Sunday.

Golding sought to question Deputy Speaker Juliet Holness about the tabling of the auditor general's (AG) report on the National Works Agency and several other public bodies, which are currently being withheld pending an opinion from the Attorney General's Chambers.

Golding said that the Opposition did not agree with the decision, noting that House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, in previous weeks, had deviated from the established practice of tabling reports sent from the AG to Parliament and was acting based on her view of the law.

"It's quite inappropriate and wrong and I want to register my strongest objection to this way of processing. I can't understand why on a matter of such fundamental importance the Attorney General's Chambers has not delivered this opinion to the Parliament and I'm calling on them to do so without further delay," said Golding.

But, Holness said while a "draft" report has been presented it is not a final document.

Further, Vaz, the minister of science, energy, telecommunications, and transport, argued that Golding had no moral authority to speak until he clarified the comment which was widely interpreted as the opposition leader advocating for dead people to vote and apologise.

The comment was made during a constituency conference in St Andrew East Rural where Golding was introducing Patrick Peterkin as the party's standard-bearer for the general election, which is constitutionally due in 2025.

Golding took issue with Vaz's point, insisting that it had nothing to do with the questions he raised about the tabling of the reports.

He argued that there was no basis for Vaz's statement and that it was an abuse of parliamentary procedures.

Acting leader of opposition business Mikael Phillips argued along the same lines on a point of order but the Holness noted that the process was one of equity.

She said in the same manner Golding was allowed to speak Vaz would be allowed to.

Vaz then said his statement was relevant because Golding touched on constitutional matters in asking about the report.

Robertson threatened to move a censure motion against the opposition leader if this was not done.

- Kimone Francis

