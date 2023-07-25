Growth & Jobs | Dream Weekend: A major economic earner for Jamaica

OWNERS OF Dream Entertainment have cemented its status as a significant economic earner for the island. The company houses the Xodus Carnival and Dream Weekend (Wknd) brands, attracting thousands of visitors to the island each year. Held at the peak of the summer season, visitors and locals alike flock to the tourism district of Negril to enjoy the five days of Dream Weekend, and the non-stop partying that it provides.

For the two years of COVID, Dream Weekend and its linked industries were very limited due to restrictions that were imposed. As such, many businesses were unable to capitalise on the influx of customers that Dream Weekend provided. With the threat of COVID dissipating, businesses will once again be able to take advantage of the return of ‘The Caribbean’s Largest VIP Party Experience’.

Dream Entertainment, however, is not just a party promotion entity. It is a fully functional business that operates daily, employing a full-time staff that monitors the smooth operation of the company. Not only does the company plan and host its own events, but they also produce all types of events for clients, including launches, conferences, AGMs and virtual seminars. Dream also manages marketing and promotional campaigns for other corporate entities and agencies of government.

To ensure that Dream Wknd is executed seamlessly, Dream Entertainment employs a team of approximately 800 persons, including bartenders, caterers, gate staff, private security, safety personnel, police, fire marshalls, DJs, performing artistes, and sound, light and screen technicians.

Scott Dunn, managing director of Dream Entertainment, explained that “Dream Wknd is a huge economic earner for Jamaica because, apart from the over 800 staff that we employ, the small businesses are able to capitalise on the influx of visitors and make a good earning from our clientele. The business community in Negril usually realises a boost in transactions during and after our event, and this is something we are happy to facilitate because it puts the smallest to the biggest businesses in a position to increase their revenue, even for just one week.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In addition to this, smaller businesses benefit extremely well from the week’s events. Lining the streets of Negril, you will find vendors selling jerk chicken, soup, beverages, and other miscellaneous items. Taxi services, hoteliers, Airbnbs, supermarkets, gas stations, restaurants, corner shops, and bars all take advantage of the inflow of Dream Wknd partygoers.

Local hotelier Shaunna Shields, director of Shields Negril Villas Ltd, noted that Dream Weekend is a welcomed event yearly.

“Dream Weekend is a summer staple for us. The closer we get to the event’s staging, the volume of bookings increases, even with the increase in rates. We are really looking forward to Dream’s return and the opportunities that accompany it” Shields said.

Taking into consideration the facets listed above, the cash inflows provide a huge boost to the country’s economy, to the tune of $4.3 billion yearly. This serves as a direct, positive contribution to the GDP of Jamaica.

According to Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Morland Wilson, “Dream Weekend has had a significant impact on our local economy, businesses, people and tourist attractions. We’ve seen where event promotions have emerged as a major attraction, and has helped to diversify our tourism product, so we find persons across the globe who will travel for particular events such as this. Dream Weekend definitely enhances the Negril community and the wider constituency of Westmoreland Western. It shows that a local brand can evolve into a globally renowned product that people want to be associated with. As member of parliament, I applaud the promoters and organisers, and encourage them to continue maintaining and evolving their brand, and ensure that Negril continues to benefit year after year.”

Dream Weekend is set to take place from July 28- Aug 1 in Negril, consisting of eight parties in five days.