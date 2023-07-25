Immigration Corner | Eligibility for a Global Talent visa

Dear Mr Bassie,

I plan to travel to the United Kingdom to conduct scientific research at an institution. I am told that I might be eligible for a Global Talent visa to work over there. Please give me some information about this type of visa.

HU

Dear HU,

Persons can apply for a Global Talent visa to work in the United Kingdom if they are a leader or potential leader in either academia or research; arts and culture; or digital technology. Those applicants must also be at least 18 years old. Irish citizens do not need to apply for a visa.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR A VISA

Persons can usually only apply for a Global Talent visa if they have successfully applied for an endorsement to prove that they are a leader or potential leader. Potential candidates can apply for the visa without an endorsement if they have won an eligible award. It is advisable that persons find out which awards are eligible. They should also ascertain what they can do with a Global Talent visa and how to apply for an endorsement if they work in one of the aforementioned fields.

For a persons who is not eligible for a Global Talent visa, there may be other ways to work in the United Kingdom, for example, he/she may be eligible for a Skilled Worker visa.

LENGTH OF STAY

If successful, persons can live and work in the United Kingdom for up to five years at a time. It should be noted that there is no limit to how long persons can stay in the United Kingdom in total, but they will need to renew (extend) the visa when it expires. Please be aware that each extension can last from one to five years, and persons can choose how long they want the extension to be.

Just for completeness, persons may be able to get indefinite leave to remain, so they can settle in the United Kingdom after three or five years, depending on which field of work they are in and how they apply. This will give them the right to live, work and study over there for as long as they like and apply for benefits if they are eligible.

APPLYING

Applicants must apply online. Please note that how persons can apply will depend on whether they are outside the UK and are coming to the UK; inside the UK and extending the current visa; or inside the UK and switching from a different visa.

As part of the application, they will need to prove their identity and provide their documents. Persons may need to allow extra time if they need an appointment to do this and will find out if they need one when they start the application.

THE DECISION

Having completed the application online, proved their identity and provided the required documents, applicants will usually get a decision on their visa within three weeks if they are outside the United Kingdom, and eight weeks if they are inside the United Kingdom.

If an appointment is needed, the applicant may be able to pay for a faster decision. How they do this depends on whether they are outside the United Kingdom or inside the United Kingdom.

FEES

The cost of applying is £623. Those persons who are applying based on an endorsement, will need to pay the £623 in two parts:

• £456 when applying for the endorsement; and

• £167 when applying for the visa itself.

Those persons who are applying based on an eligible award, will need to pay the full £623 when applying for the visa.

Applicants who include a partner or children in their application should be aware that they will each need to pay £623.

HEALTHCARE SURCHARGE

Persons will also have to pay the healthcare surcharge as part of their application. This is usually £624 per year for each person applying.

It is advisable that applicants check how much they will have to pay before applying.

Good luck.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com