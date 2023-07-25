Khadija Shaw's one-game suspension upheld by FIFA

National striker and Reggae Girlz captain Khadija Shaw's one-game suspension at the Women's World Cup will stand after losing her appeal.

FIFA today dismissed the appeal made to rescind her being sent off after picking up her second yellow card during the Reggae Girlz's 0-0 draw with France in their Women's World Cup opener on Sunday.

Shaw was sent off after a tackle on French captain Wendie Renard.

With the decision, this means that Shaw will miss Jamaica's second group game against Panama on Saturday.

- Daniel Wheeler

