Killer in Trelawny church murder to be sentenced today

Dwight Bingham, the man who pleaded guilty for the January 2021 murder of Andrea Lowe-Garwood in a church, is to be sentenced today in the Trelawny Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty on July 3 to the charges of illegally possession of a firearm and murder.

Garwood was killed when Bingham fired four shots into her upper body as she worshipped at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Two other persons faced the courts in relation to the killing.

Leon Hines the getaway driver was sentenced to six years in prison, while Javan Garwood, Lowe-Garwood's stepson, was freed of the charges of accessory before the fact and murder.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bingham refused to give evidence against Garwood during the trial.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.