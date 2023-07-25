Probe launched after cop fatally shoots spouse's ex-lover

The Duhaney Park police are probing the fatal shooting of a man at a house occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her common-law spouse, who is a policeman.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Stephon Powell, a taxi operator.

It's reported that Powell was shot repeatedly after he allegedly gained entry to the house through a window and proceeded to attack his ex-girlfriend with a ratchet knife.

The Gleaner understands that the policeman discharged nine rounds in the direction of Powell who was hit multiple times.

A report was made to the police and, on arrival of the lawmen, Powell was found lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom.

The Gleaner understands that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been notified.

-Andre Williams

