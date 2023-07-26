Bath Fountain gets improved road access

Visitors to the idyllic Bath Fountain in St Thomas can now enjoy a smoother journey to the attraction following the completion of phase one of the $45.5-million Bath access road rehabilitation project.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, led a ribbon-cutting exercise to officially open the new and improved roadway on July 19.

Bartlett said that the project “is so essential to provide access to this great facility called Bath Fountain”, which he noted “is a signature attraction for the parish”.

Rehabilitation of the access road is expected to increase visitor traffic to Bath Fountain.

“Visitors will be exposed to a broader range of community tourism experiences focused on cultural and heritage assets, enhancing Jamaica's quest to promote the island as a multifaceted destination,” he noted.

For her part, Member of Parliament for St Thomas Eastern, Dr Michelle Charles, said that the mineral spa, with its natural healing properties and serene surroundings, has the potential to become a gem in the local tourism industry.

“By improving the infrastructure that leads to this attraction, we are sending a message to the world that we are ready to welcome tourists and provide them with an unforgettable experience,” Dr. Charles said.

She noted that the renovated roadway will open new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development, by enhancing connectivity, reducing travel time, improving access to essential services, and opening avenues for commerce and trade.

Also at the ribbon-cutting were Manager for Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw; Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Carey Wallace; Chairman of the Bath Fountain Hotel and Spa, Councillor Michael McLeod and Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Hubert Williams.

- JIS News

