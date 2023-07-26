Body found wrapped in tarpaulin in St Catherine

The St Catherine North police are trying to ascertain the identity of a male whose body was found wrapped in tarpaulin in bushes in Hill Run in the parish.

Passersby reportedly stumbled upon the body about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The nearby Fellowship Hall police station was contacted.

The police team later confirmed the body was missing an ear and eye.

The scene was processed and the body removed.

Hill Run is a quiet farming community.

-Rasbert Turner

