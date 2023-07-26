Credit Unions of Jamaica Tertiary Scholarships application open

The scholarship is only applicable for the year of study and covers the cost of tuition and books up to a maximum of $500,000. The scholarship is non-renewable.

Candidates should:

1. Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or better;

2. Be involved in volunteer activities that are civic-minded/charitable;

3. Be interested in finance and the principles of self-help;

4. Have some knowledge of credit unions and co-operative philosophy.

INELIGIBILITY

The members of staff of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League and its subsidiaries, the board of directors, members of the supervisory or other committees, as well as their immediate families are ineligible. An applicant who is already benefiting from a scholarship from any institution (including credit unions) is ineligible.

Apply on the Credit Unions of Jamaica website: creditunionsofjamaica.com JCCUL panel

Deadline:Monday, August 25, 2023

Date of announcement: Friday, September 8, 2023

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

• The scholarship is valid for one year only and covers the cost of tuition up to a maximum of $500,000.

• Payment is made over two semesters. The first portion will be pre-semester one, and the second payment is conditional on the maintenance of a GPA of 3.5 or more.

• The scholarship is not renewable. The funds will not be carried over into another year, nor will it be made available for resits.

• You are also expected to continue full-time studies and maintain good conduct during the period of the scholarship.

• As an awardee of a Credit Union Scholarship, you are a credit union ambassador. You are therefore required to make yourself available for promotional youth marketing activities.

• You are also required to carry out 20 hours of voluntary/community service during the 2023-2024 school year. Verification necessary.

The scholarship is only applicable for the year of study and covers the cost of tuition and books up to a maximum of $250,000. The scholarship is non-renewable.

Candidates should:

1. Have a grade point average of 3.0 or better;

2. Be involved in volunteer activities that are civic-minded/ charitable;

3. Be interested in finance and the principles of self-help;

4. Have some knowledge of credit unions and co-operative philosophy.

INELIGIBILITY:

The members of staff of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League and its subsidiaries, the board of directors, members of the supervisory or other committees, as well as their immediate families are ineligible. An applicant who is receiving already benefiting from a scholarship from any institution (including credit unions) is ineligible.

Apply on the Credit Unions of Jamaica website:creditunionsofjamaica.com JCCUL panel

Deadline: Monday, August 25, 2023

Date of announcement: Friday, September 8, 2023

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

• The scholarship is valid for one year only and covers the cost of tuition up to a maximum of $250,000.

• Payment is made over two semesters. The first portion will be pre-semester one, and the second payment is conditional on the maintenance of a GPA of 3.0 or more

• The scholarship is not renewable. The funds will not be carried over into another year, nor will it be made available for resits.

• You are also expected to continue full-time studies and maintain good conduct during the period of the scholarship.

• As an awardee of a Credit Union Scholarship, you are a credit union ambassador. You are therefore required to make yourself available for promotional youth marketing activities.

• You are also required to carry out 40 hours of voluntary/community service during the 2023-2024 school year. Verification necessary.