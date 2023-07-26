Double murder in Amity, Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are probing a double murder in Amity district.

The police report that residents heard explosions in the community late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and raised an alarm.

A police team visited the area and the body of a man was found beside a house with the other discovered in nearby bushes.

Both had multiple gunshot wounds.

The police believe that a third man who died from gunshot wounds at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James may be connected to the Amity incident.

They say that man was driven to the hospital and left there.

The first two victims are believed to be from Green Pond in St James, while the third man is said to frequent both St James and Westmoreland.

- Hopeton Bucknor

