Gas prices up $4.50, diesel up $3.06
Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $4.50 to sell for $175.45 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $4.50 to sell for $179.95.
Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $166.53.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $174.63 per litre following an increase of $3.06.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.25 to sell for $173.72.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.89 to sell for $61.57, while butane will move up by $1.19 to sell for $69.40 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
