Gov’t providing funds for back to school, Emancipendence

The Government is providing $3 million per constituency to support back-to-school initiatives.

The funds will be made available through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“That $3 million for back-to-school initiatives, per constituency, can only be used for book vouchers and for tuition support,” said Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

He was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on July 19.

The minister also announced that through the CDF, the Government will be making available $1 million per constituency for events in celebration of Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence (Emancipendence), as well as efforts to clean up local communities, and to host events at the community level.

“So, it is hoped that members of parliament can be efficient in the use of those proceeds, so that the Emancipendence holidays will be one that every Jamaican has reason to celebrate and enjoy,” Dr Clarke said.

He pointed out that last year, funds were provided to ensure that across the length and breadth of Jamaica, Jamaicans had the opportunity to participate in the Emancipendence celebrations at the local level in their communities.

“That went down very well. Not everybody can make it to the National Stadium for the wonderful event put on by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport,” Dr Clarke noted.