Malahoo Forte wants copies of Constitution in schools

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte is proposing that at least one copy of the Constitution should be placed in schools in order to help young people better understand the issues surrounding Jamaica's constitutional reform process.

Addressing a constitutional reform town hall at the St Elizabeth Technical High School in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on Wednesday evening, Malahoo Forte, who heads Jamaica's Constitutional Reform Committee, stressed that there is a need for all Jamaicans to be familiar with the Constitution of their country.

“Part of the work that my ministry will do is to get back the Constitution in simple terms and to get a pocket-sized version of it. I am going to make a request of the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with our Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, to donate at least one [copy of the] Constitution to every school,” Malahoo Forte told the meeting.

“We stopped teaching civics in schools a long time ago, and as a result of that, people grow up not understanding the governance structure. They do not understand the offices, or the differences between the Government and the State, or who does what. It is a repair job that will have to be done,” Malahoo Forte added.

The Minister's remarks follow previous recommendations by youth advocates to get young people better informed and more actively involved in the constitutional reform process.

There have also been previous calls for educational material to be made easily accessible for people to understand what the process entails.

Malahoo Forte also stressed that while Jamaica's governmental issues may not be readily resolved, it is hoped that Jamaica can address them as a republic and not while being subservient to foreign powers.

The objective of the Constitutional Reform Committee, which was named by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on March 22 this year, is to guide the three-part constitutional reform process, which includes focusing on abolishing the constitutional monarchy, establishing Jamaica as a republic, and assessing the country's legal and constitutional infrastructure to facilitate putting together a new constitution.

- Christopher Thomas

