NWA says CHEC to address issues with highway construction project

Chief Executive Officer of the National Works Agency (NWA), E.G. Hunter, today met with senior members of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), including personnel from its regional office in Panama, to discuss issues hampering the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

In a statement, the NWA said the CHEC team, led by its deputy general manager for the Americas Division in Panama, Huazhong Jiang, gave assurances that resources will be made available to improve productivity.

Aspects of the over 120 kilometres highway construction have been stymied, owing to several challenges, including slow pace of work and a lack of proper maintenance of work zones.

The agency said Jiang gave assurances to Hunter that activities on all the projects will be ramped up in the coming days and weeks as CHEC is pushing to give public access to more reconstructed areas.

Among the areas where traffic is expected to be rerouted by this Friday is the stretch of road between Marabella and 11 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas.

CHEC is also expected to pay more keen attention to the work of its sub-contractors, two of whom have already been separated from the company, stated the NWA.

It noted that there are 10 sub-contracts already let by CHEC to local companies as part of the agreement with the government for the building out of the road.

