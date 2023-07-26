Shaggy, Sheryl Lee Ralph among honourees for Independence gala in New York

NEW YORK:

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith will be special guests at this year’s gala to mark Jamaica’s 61st anniversary of Independence.

The gala will be held at the New York Hilton and Towers in Midtown Manhattan on August 19.

Consul General Alsion Wilson, on behalf of the Planning Committee of the Jamaica Independence Gala, recognised this year’s honourees.

“We are thrilled to announce the stellar line-up of honourees who have demonstrated unwavering commitment, remarkable talent, and unparalleled contributions in their respective fields. The Jamaica Independence Gala is proud to recognise the following individuals for their outstanding achievements,” she said:

Among the honourees are:

Orville ‘Shaggy’ Burrell, multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artiste and dedicated philanthropist, will receive the Jamaica Independence Award for his outstanding contributions in the fields of Music and Philanthropy.

Stephen Facey, chairman of Pan Jam Group, will be presented with the Jamaica Independence Award for his exceptional contribution in the fields of Business and the Development of Jamaica.

Dr Rosemarie Ingleton, dermatologist and successful entrepreneur, will be honoured with the Jamaica Independence Award for outstanding contribution in the fields of Medicine and Business.

Marc Jerome, president of Monroe College, will be recognised for his exceptional contributions in the fields of Education and the Development of Jamaica.

Marlon Lindsay, chief executive officer of 21 Cent Ed, will receive the Jamaica Independence Award for outstanding contribution in the fields of Education and Entrepreneurship.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, OJ, an award-winning actress, will be presented with the Jamaica Independence Award for outstanding contribution to film and television.

Assistant Chief of Police Ruel Stephenson of the NYPD will be honoured with the Jamaica Independence Award for outstanding contribution in the fields of Law Enforcement and Community Development.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s illustrious honourees of the Jamaica Independence Gala,” the prime minister expressed. “As I prepare to deliver the Jamaica 61 Independence Message at the gala, I am filled with anticipation to personally congratulate each honoree for their outstanding accomplishments. Their dedication, talent, and unwavering commitment to their respective fields have not only brought pride to Jamaica but have also positively impacted the lives of countless individuals.”

He also recognised the organisers, sponsors, and attendees of the Jamaica Independence Gala: “I commend the Consulate General of Jamaica and the Jamaica’s Promise Foundation for their tireless efforts in bringing together this remarkable event. It is through their dedication and support that we are able to honour our outstanding achievers and contribute to the betterment of Jamaica through charitable causes.”