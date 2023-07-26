TambuFest drums explode in Portland on Saturday

THOUGH AFRICAN drumming was outlawed on the plantations during slavery days for awhile because the colonists considered it to be seditious, it did not die. It survived during and after slavery. Thus, Jamaica has a rich drumming culture. The drums of Rastafari, the Revivalists, the Maroons, Jonkunnu revellers, Kumina practitioners and other indigenous groups are always beating for one reason or another.

And, on Saturday, July 29, the sounds of rebellion, freedom, redemption and celebration will be emanating from some of these drums in a fanfare called TambuFest, from 3 p.m. to midnight at Covers Bar and Grill, Long Bay, Portland, under the theme, ‘Preserving Our Rich Diverse Cultural Heritage’.

Some of the notable groups slated to perform are The Charles Town Maroon Drummers, Singers and Dancers; the Manchioneal Cultural Group; the Islington Dinki Mini Cultural Group; Kingston Drummers; the Port Maria (Kaya) Jonkunnu Group; and the St Thomas Kumina Collective. There will also be Nyahbinghi drumming and chanting in “celebration of H.I.M. earth strong”.

Dr Marcus Goffe, attorney-at-law, will be there to discuss the difficulties local farmers are facing with licensing in the marijuana industry. Also, Dr Elon Thompson, urologist, is on the programme to talk about prostate cancer awareness. The topical issue of the use of public beaches in Jamaica will be broached by a spokesperson for the Beach Rights Movement.

HONOUR THE ELDERS

Junior ‘Gabu’ Wedderburn, the conceptualiser of the event, said TambuFest, to be hosted by Coleen Douglas, is a free show to honour the elders. Wedderburn, of Ancient Vibrations, while praising the commitment of performers over the years, said, “TambuFest works to create an educating, entertaining environment; therefore, we should all leave the space a little more enriched.” Patrons can also expect, in addition to indigenous world-class drumming, a wide variety of Jamaican food and drink, as well as art and craft items, the creators of which have always been a part of TambuFest.

TambuFest started in 2018 at Lynval’s Lawn, Port Morant, St Thomas, and was held there for two years until it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21. This pre-Emancipation Day event is a production of the St Thomas Kumina Collective in association with the New York-based Ancient Vibration and The Center for Experimental Ethnography at the University of Pennsylvania.

Nicholas ‘Rocky’ Allen of the St Thomas Kumina Collective’s noted that, “The festival has come a long way and has grown in the hearts and minds of a wide cross section of people, and in particular, Kumina practitioners from St Thomas. We have managed to merge our authentic African drumming and entertainment with educational discourse, raising awareness of both self and community in a way that is befitting of our culture and values.”

For Professor Deborah Thomas of the Centre for Experimental Ethnography at the University of Pennsylvania, it is sheer joy. “We are thrilled to hold TambuFest again at Covers Bar and Grill,” she said, “We hope everyone will come to relax and to enjoy family time together as we surrender to the brilliance of our ancestral birthright while addressing issues of critical importance.”

Tambu is a drum, music genre and dance form brought over from West Africa to the West Indies, and South and Central America by enslaved people. In western Jamaica, the retention used to be very strong, but has been watered down somewhat. “From growing up in the tradition all the elders called the Kumina gathering, Tambu,” Wedderburn told The Gleaner, “So, TambuFest encompasses a gathering of drumming, singing, dancing, and recognising and celebrating our ancestors.”