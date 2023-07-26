Veteran dancehall artiste Mad Cobra released on bail

Veteran dancehall artiste Mad Cobra has been released on bail after being arrested and charged in South Carolina in the United States for alleged cocaine and gun offences.

The Florence County Detention Center website says the artiste, whose given name is Ewart Everton Brown, was released today as his bond was posted.

The deejay was detained yesterday by deputies in Florence County following a traffic stop along the I-95 highway in the South Carolina.

Police say the 55-year-old was driving a black BMW sport utility vehicle when he was signalled to stop for speeding.

-Shanel Lemmie

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.