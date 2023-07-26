Yoruba culture on display

The Alliance of Yorubas in Jamaica was launched on Saturday, July 15 inside the Margaret Gartshore Hall at St Andrew High School. It was a festive and historic occasion for the Yorubas living in Jamaica as it was the first time that they were gathered at the same place at the same time as they live in different parts of Jamaica. They are mainly ex-patriots who work in a variety of endeavours.

It was an evening of the display of the Yoruba’s rich culture, including indigenous food. The Yorubas are one of the four major tribes in Nigeria, but they also exist in the Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Benin.

The Gleaner was there to capture the moment.