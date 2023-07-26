Wed | Jul 26, 2023

Yoruba culture on display

Published:Wednesday | July 26, 2023 | 12:07 AM
Performers doing a traditional Yoruba dance.
Paul Williams
High fashion was the order of the evening and Jamaican Brian Morris and his Nigerian wife, Laquetha Morris, seem to have got and obeyed the memo.
Ayodele Ajayi from Ekiti state, Nigeria, wearing a traditional Yoruba hat.
Bola Mary Agboola, ‘The Queen’s Mother’, crowning ‘The Queen’ (Christabel Agboola) shortly after her husband, ‘The King’ (Ahmed Ajagunna), was crowned.
Fisayo Otokola of Ekiti state, Nigeria, displaying his drumming dexterity.
Dr Rotimi Omosulu and Akinwande Akinkuebi displaying pieces of Yoruba art.
From left: The ‘coronation party’ of Shamsideen Kenshinro, Susan Salako (partially hidden), Ahmed Ajagunna (‘the king’), Monsour Olawale Zakariyah, Christabel Agboola (‘the queen’) and Bola Mary Agoola (‘the king’s mother’) retreats after
The executive of the Alliance of Yorubas in Jamaica (from left), Akinwande Akinkuebi (assistant secretary), Kunle Adelegan (public relations officer), Susan Salako (vice president), Wasiu Abayomi (president), Shakirat Adeite (social secretary), Shamsideen
Bamgbose Oluwaseyi and his sons, Joshua (left) and Caleb went for the full regalia.
Shamsideen Kenshinro wearing an outfit fit for his financial secretary post on the Alliance of Yorubas in Jamaica.
Mr and Mrs Ibkunle Israel are resplendent in white during the onstage fashion show.
Bola Mary Agboola of Oyo state in Nigeria glowing artfully in the evening sun.
Jamaican Brian Morris was the overwhelming favourite and winner of the 'best male attire' contest.
The contestants in the 'best female attire' contest.
Jamaican Shaneek Clarke-Johnson was the hot favourite in the 'best female attire' contest.
The Alliance of Yorubas in Jamaica was launched on Saturday, July 15 inside the Margaret Gartshore Hall at St Andrew High School. It was a festive and historic occasion for the Yorubas living in Jamaica as it was the first time that they were gathered at the same place at the same time as they live in different parts of Jamaica. They are mainly ex-patriots who work in a variety of endeavours.

It was an evening of the display of the Yoruba’s rich culture, including indigenous food. The Yorubas are one of the four major tribes in Nigeria, but they also exist in the Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Benin.

The Gleaner was there to capture the moment.