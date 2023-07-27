Andre Thomas found guilty of killing American missionaries

St Mary labourer Andre Thomas was this afternoon found guilty of the brutal killing of two American missionaries in 2016.

The missionaries Randy Hentzel, 47, and 53-year-old Harold Nichols were found dead in St Mary between April 30 and May 1, 2016.

A seven-member jury, which included five women, deliberated for one hour and 44 minutes before returning a unanimous verdict of guilty on two counts of murder in the Home Circuit Court.

He was remanded for sentencing on October 13.

The 22-year-old was tried before Justice Leighton Pusey in a nearly four-week trial.

The two missionaries were reportedly last seen alive when the left Tower Isle, St Mary, on motorcycles about 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016.

Hentzel was first found with his hands bound and a gunshot wound to his head while Nichols was discovered with a gunshot wound to his chest and six chop wounds to his head.

Thomas' cousin, Dwight Henry, had pleaded guilty to the murder in January under a plea deal and was sentenced to life with a stipulation that he serve 28 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Henry, who was the prosecution's main witness, told the court that he had tied Hentzel's hands and shot him in the head while Thomas shot and chopped Nichols killing him.

Henry claimed they had no reason for murdering the men and that it was a mistake.

He also apologised to the family.

However, Thomas claimed he was not involved in the murder although he was present during the crime.

According to him, he went into bushes to help Henry on his farm and when he became aware of his plans he begged him to leave the men alone.

He further claimed that he called him chicken and coward and did not heed his pleas.

Attorney-at-law Leroy Equiano and Althea Freeman represented Thomas.

