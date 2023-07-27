Chinese workers dominate work permit approvals in 2022

Jamaica issued almost 40 per cent of work permits in 2022 to persons from China, according to the latest Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) released by the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

Under the Foreign Nationals and Commonwealth Citizens (Employment) Act, 1964, foreign nationals who wish to work in Jamaica must first apply to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for a work permit.

A total of 4,583 applications were received by the ministry in 2022, an increase of 2.9 per cent.

And of that number, 2 640 were renewals and 1,943 for new work permits.

The ESSJ said about 81 per cent of the new applications were approved while 89 per cent of the ones for renewal got the green light.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Similar to 2021, the majority of approved work permits were for persons from the continent of Asia, as 1,482 (37.8 per cent) of work permits approved were for Chinese nationals, followed by nationals of India (17.7 per cent).

Mexico accounted for six per cent of the total approved work permits.

In recent years, many of Jamaica's major infrastructure projects such as highways have been contracted out to Chinese contractors and in particular the China Harbour Engineering Company. Some of the projects have been financed through cheap loans from the Asian country.

The data indicated that work permit approvals were concentrated mainly in the following industries: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicle and equipment (1,692); accommodation and food service activities (599); construction (516); and agriculture, forestry and fishing (281).

By occupation, the largest proportions of approvals were observed in the managers (1,402); technicians and associate professionals (994); professionals (805); and service and sales workers (329) categories.

A total of 27 applications were refused in 2022 - 23 for new permits and four that sought renewal.

The reasons were not indicated.

The ESSJ was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.