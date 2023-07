Antonette Bent (left), Nurse of Excellence of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) for 2023-2024, is presented with a cheque by Gillian Hyde, deputy managing director at JN Bank, at an awards ceremony at the UHWI on July 17. Nurse Bent was selected from among seven finalists at the institution at an event to mark Nurses’ Week, which was celebrated from July 16-22.