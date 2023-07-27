Corporate Hands | National Baking Company treats 380 nurses

As Jamaicans continue to recognise the selfless service of nurses islandwide for the Nurses Association of Jamaica’s Nurses’ Week 2023, National Baking Company Limited joined in on the action by donating 380 goodie bags with healthy snacks to nurses at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on July 19. Here, Crystal Blackwood (front row, centre), brand manager, National Baking Company, shares a moment with Beverley Senior Berry, director of nursing, and some nurses and staff of the hospital. The handover was done in partnership with the South East Regional Health Authority.