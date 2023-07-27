Thu | Jul 27, 2023

Corporate Hands | P.A. Benjamin supports Jamaica Red Cross

Published:Thursday | July 27, 2023 | 12:06 AM
P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited (PAB), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality goods in pharmaceutical, healthcare, personal care, and culinary preparations, donated Isopropyl Rubbing Alcohol to the Jamaica Red Cross. This initia
Contributed
P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited (PAB), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality goods in pharmaceutical, healthcare, personal care, and culinary preparations, donated Isopropyl Rubbing Alcohol to the Jamaica Red Cross. This initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of communities and its dedication to supporting humanitarian efforts in Jamaica. From left: Yvonne Johnson, marketing consultant, PAB; Merlin Bernard, chairman, Jamaica Red Cross Kingston and St Andrew branch; and Merna Hines, marketing manager, PAB.