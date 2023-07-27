Earth Today | Forestry adopts rainwater harvesting

Ainsley Henry (right), CEO and conservator of forests, shares a handshake with Richard Coutou, projects manager with Instant Save Conservation Solutions Limited, at the Forestry Department’s head office nursery, where the agency has piloted its rainwater harvesting system. The set-up, which extends to other areas of the premises, will be used to irrigate the nursery and supply water for other domestic services.
Rainwater harvesting units installed at the Forestry Department’s head office. The agency expects savings of about 40 per cent on its water bill and a return on investments in two to four years. The entire system has a storage capacity of over 13,000 gallons.