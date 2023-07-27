Inmate charged for fatal stabbing at Tower Street correctional facility

An inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility in Kingston has been charged for the June 16 murder of a fellow prisoner.

Thirty-year-old Dimitri Clarke, an inventory clerk of McWhinney Street, Kingston, reportedly stabbed to death 43-year-old Melvin Hill, a higgler of Pleasant Hill in Clarendon, during a fight.

The Elletson Road police say about 9:15 a.m., the inmates were released from lockdown and shortly after a fight ensued between the two men.

Clarke allegedly used a metal object to stab Hill in the chest during the fight.

Hill was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A court date is being arranged for Clarke to answer to the charge.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.