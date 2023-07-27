Inmate charged for fatal stabbing at Tower Street correctional facility
An inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility in Kingston has been charged for the June 16 murder of a fellow prisoner.
Thirty-year-old Dimitri Clarke, an inventory clerk of McWhinney Street, Kingston, reportedly stabbed to death 43-year-old Melvin Hill, a higgler of Pleasant Hill in Clarendon, during a fight.
The Elletson Road police say about 9:15 a.m., the inmates were released from lockdown and shortly after a fight ensued between the two men.
Clarke allegedly used a metal object to stab Hill in the chest during the fight.
Hill was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.
A court date is being arranged for Clarke to answer to the charge.
