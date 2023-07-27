Jury deliberating in case against man accused of killing American missionaries

The seven-member jury in the case of Andre Thomas who is charged with the 2016 murder of two American missionaries is now deliberating.

The jury retired Thursday morning to consider its verdict after hearing nearly four weeks of evidence.

Harold Nichols and Randy Hentzel, were found dead in Wentworth district, St Mary, between April 30 and May 1, 2016.

Hentzel's body was found in bushes with a gunshot to the back of his head and his hands bound behind him while Nichols' body was found some distance away in a pool of water with a gunshot to his chest and six chops wounds to his head.

Both men had left their homes on separate motorbikes to visit a site where they would be working on a home as part of their charitable services in the parish.

Thomas was arrested in 2016, following the barbaric murder, which made international headlines, and was charged with two counts of murder, along with Dwight Henry.

However, Henry pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January to life in prison and ordered to serve 28 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Henry was a prosecution witness in the case against Thomas.

