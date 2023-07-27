Kingston mechanic freed of gun charges

A Kingston mechanic who was slapped with gun charges in 2019 after an illegal weapon was found in his car walked free from the Gun Court on Tuesday.

Donovan Brown, 40, was found not guilty of illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of firearm after Justice Carloyn Tie Powell upheld a no-case submission from Brown's lawyer, Marcus Moore.

Brown was arrested on December 31, 2019, after police found the weapon while he was sitting in the car along Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

Police, during the trial, had testified that they saw two other men outside the vehicle and that one of them had placed the gun inside the car.

However, Moore argued that the Crown had not proven that the gun belonged to his client.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He submitted that in order for possession to be established the prosecution must show custody, control, and knowledge to meet the threshold of the law and that the Crown had failed to do so.

Moore's argument was accepted by the judge who upheld his submission and handed down a not guilty verdict against his client.

King Counsel Tom Tavares Finson also represented Brown.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.