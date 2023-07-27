Man held in St Catherine with alleged fake gun

A St Mary man is now in police custody after he was allegedly held with an imitation firearm at a party in Guy's Hill, St Catherine.

About 12:05 a.m. Thursday, police personnel reportedly received information that a man with an unusual bulge in his waist was at the party declaring that he was a policeman.

The team went to the Ragsville area of the community where the man was accosted.

The imitation firearm was reportedly found on his waist.

He was escorted to the Linstead Police Station where he is being held.

- Rasbert Turner

