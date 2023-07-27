Music producer freed of gun charge

A music producer who was arrested two years ago when the police claimed they saw him with a gun, was on Wednesday acquitted after the Home Circuit Court found the evidence from the police unreliable.

The St Catherine man, Javon Basceosingh, otherwise called 'Bossy', of a Homestead, Spanish Town address, was freed after the judge upheld a no-case submission by his attorney Kemar Robinson.

Basceosingh was arrested on February 14, 2021, after police officers reportedly saw him remove a firearm from a bag and throw it on the ground.

He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm.

However, following two days of trial, Robinson, on Wednesday argued that the Crown's sole witness, a police corporal, was manifestly discredited, and his evidence was unreliable.

-Tanesha Mundle

