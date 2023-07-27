Negril peace march aborted over police no-show

A planned peace march that was scheduled for Negril, Westmoreland today was called off because no member of the police's Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch was on location.

Lyndon Johnson, president of the Westmoreland Neighbourhood Watch, says the heads of the respective groups involved in the planning of the peace march were forced to postpone the day's activities despite making all the relevant arrangements and securing approvals from the police.

He told The Gleaner that he is disappointed that Thursday's peace march, which was planned in collaboration with the Negril Chamber of Commerce and Industry with support from the police, had to be aborted similar to one that was previously planned in March this year.

"We have to postpone this peace march, we didn't have any member from the traffic department of the police force to escort us," a disappointed Johnson said.

"The church community again has not shown up either," he said

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shaunjaye Mitchell, the commanding officer of Zone Four Commander of the Westmoreland Police Division, which covers Little London and Negril police areas, in a story published by The Gleaner on Wednesday informed that everything was in place for the march to take place today.

However, he was the lone police officer on hand when the decision was made to abort the peace march.

- Albert Ferguson

