Opposition wants 'unjust' interdiction of Police Federation chairman rescinded

The Opposition People's National Party is calling for Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson to immediately rescind the interdiction of Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James.

In a media release on Thursday afternoon, the Opposition questioned the decision to interdict James, calling it an "unjust" and "extreme response" which contravenes his constitutional right to free speech.

"Corporal Rohan James, as the head of the Police Federation, has not only the right but also the duty to advocate for the welfare and interests of his fellow police officers. Expressing concerns about the upholding of a court order should not be grounds for punitive action," Opposition Spokesperson on National Security, Peter Bunting, said.

Bunting further argued that James' interdiction undermines the principle of collective bargaining.

"As the elected representative of the Police Federation, Chairman James plays a crucial role in negotiating on behalf of the police officers, striving to secure fair working conditions, wages, and benefits.

"Taking punitive action against him sends a chilling message to all workers' representatives and risks eroding the already delicate trust between the police force and the authorities," Bunting added.

Bunting said the interdiction sets a dangerous precedent that could have far-reaching implications for labour rights and freedom of expression in Jamaica.

In a letter dated July 26 and obtained by The Gleaner, James was cited for remarks he made at a funeral on July 15 in which he was critical of the Police High Command.

