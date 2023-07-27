Temporary traffic changes for Black River

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that vehicular and pedestrian movements through the town of Black River, St Elizabeth will be curtailed on Friday.

The restrictions in movement will take effect at 8 a.m. and are being done to facilitate the staging of the Black River Day activities.

Normalcy is expected to return to the area at 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

The changes are:

· High Street to Church Street will be closed to where the Tax Administration of Jamaica office is located.

· School Street will allow for two-way traffic travelling from the direction of the Sagicor Bank, towards the Jamaica Public Service Company office.

· Large vehicles will not be allowed to use School Street during the time of the closure.

Motorists travelling along High Street from the direction of the Black River Hospital will be diverted onto Exchange Drive, through New Town onto Central Road, which leads into the town.

The section of North Street, from the intersection of High Street and North Street to Station Alley in front of the Hometime Cable Office, will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

Market Street will be converted into a two thoroughfare to accommodate vehicles entering and leaving Black River from the direction of Crane Road.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted signs and instructions of personnel associated with activities.

