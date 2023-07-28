‘AK Man' slain in quadruple killing in Central Village

Justin McGregor, also called 'AK Man', who was wanted by the St Catherine South Police Division, was among four men killed by unknown assailants in China Town, Central Village, St Catherine, on Friday morning.

The other persons killed are Mark Ellis, also called 'Frassy T', and two other men who have so far only been identified by their aliases – 'Otto Man' and 'Mento'.

Meanwhile, the police are asking Delcita Chin also known as 'Three Ways' to report to the Central Village Police Station or the Major Investigation Division as soon as possible as the police believe he can assist in the investigation.

However, Head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, told reporters that the investigators do not have any suspects at this time.

Residents reported hearing explosions sometime after 3:30 Friday morning, and checks in the area after 8:00 a.m. led to the discovery of the bodies of the men.

SSP Lindsay said the police believe the men were killed as a result of an internal feud in the Jaggy Jaggy gang, whose leader returned to the community from prison last week Wednesday, after being acquitted of charges.

AK Man had reportedly taken over leadership of the gang during his absence.

There is strong police presence in the area at this time.

-Christopher Serju

