Carib Cement and RUBiS create energy from used oils

Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) has destroyed used oils from RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited as part of the cement company’s ongoing efforts to preserve and protect the environment.

The petroleum, which was safely disposed of recently in the company’s cement kiln, will serve as an alternative form of energy to be used in the cement-making process.

Addressing the disposal, CCCL’s Managing Director Yago Castro, expressed satisfaction at the removal of the harmful waste from the environment.

“I am very pleased at this. Caribbean Cement is leveraging the use of its technologies to become a real solution in the fight for environmental sustainability and for the protection of the environment,” he said.

For his part, managing director of RUBiS, Michel Malatino, noted that his company was making its own contributions towards environmental sustainability.

“We are delighted that our close neighbour and sustainability partner has provided an alternative solution for the disposing of our used oils. This collaboration is a win as we actively seek new ways to contribute to a greener future and the protection of our environment,” Malatino said.

CCCL, as part of the Cemex group, has embarked upon the Future in Action strategy, which is focused on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050.

Since its focus on environmental sustainability, Carib Cement has begun offering low-carbon products and participated in several beach clean-ups under the National Environment and Planning Adopt-A-Beach Programme. Over 800 kilogrammes of waste material collected from these clean-ups have been co-processed in the cement kiln to provide alternative forms of energy. The company has also recycled over 200 kilogrammes of waste.

Last year, through a recycling initiative with its customers, expended jumbo bags were recollected and handed to the National Fisheries Authority for use in the clean-up of the Pedro Cays, Jamaica’s main commercial and artisanal fishing grounds.

The cement company will continue to promote initiatives and take action that mitigates climate change.